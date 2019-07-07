Menu
Login
Spider-Man: Far from Home.
Spider-Man: Far from Home. Sony Pictures
News

What's on the big screen in Noosa this week

7th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Spider Man: Far From Home

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Secret Life Of Pets

Mystify: Michael Hutchence

After

Annabelle Comes Home

Child's Play

Rocketman

THE magic of Disney's The Lion King arrives at Noosa on July 17 - tickets are on sale now.

Join the senior's morning tea screening of Apollo on Wednesday, July 24 from 10am. - Tickets selling now.

For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook; BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au

noosa cinema guide noosa movie guide
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Cooroy Rotary celebrates 26 years

    Cooroy Rotary celebrates 26 years

    News 26th Presidential Dinner held at the Cooroy RSL

    Souper lunch a fundraising success for Noosa Arts and Crafts

    Souper lunch a fundraising success for Noosa Arts and Crafts

    News Bluebirds and hot soup a top fundraising idea

    Shakespeare classic on Live Cinema

    Shakespeare classic on Live Cinema

    News Opera House production on screen

    Slow-cooked is on the menu this winter

    Slow-cooked is on the menu this winter

    News Popular Noosa restaurant adds new winter inspired dishes