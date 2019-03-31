Menu
TOP FLICK: Bill Nighy in Sometimes Always Never .
News

What's on the big screen this week

31st Mar 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS

DUMBO

The Lego Movie 2

Sometimes Always Never

Hotel Mumbai

Five Feet Apart

Captain Marvel

US

THE National Theatre Live - Allelujah, Wednesday, April 3 at 10.30am - tickets now available.

Join for The Hollywood Classic screening of Bullitt on Monday, April 15, at 10.30am - Secure your tickets now.

For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, follow us on Facebook; BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.

