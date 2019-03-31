What's on the big screen this week

TOP FLICK: Bill Nighy in Sometimes Always Never .

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS

DUMBO

The Lego Movie 2

Sometimes Always Never

Hotel Mumbai

Five Feet Apart

Captain Marvel

US

THE National Theatre Live - Allelujah, Wednesday, April 3 at 10.30am - tickets now available.

Join for The Hollywood Classic screening of Bullitt on Monday, April 15, at 10.30am - Secure your tickets now.

