Wonder Park.
Wonder Park. Paramount Pictures
News

What's on the big screen this week

7th Apr 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS

Wonder Park

Shazam

Dumbo

The Lego Movie 2

Pet Sematary

Missing Link

Five Feet Apart

Captain Marvel

US

ROYAL Opera House - Don Quixote is screening on Wednesday, April 9 at 10.30am - tickets on sale now.

Join up for the Easter Long Weekend for an Eggstravaganza of a weekend - Easter Egg hunt at the first session each day, face painting and kids' activities from 9.30am on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday 21.

For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, follow us on Facebook; BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.

