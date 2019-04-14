News
What's on the big screen this week
NOW SHOWING
Captain Marvel
Five Feet Apart
Guess How Much I love You
Hellboy
Little
Missing Link
Pet Sematary
Shazam
The Chaperone
The Lego Movie 2
US
Wonder Park
Dumbo
- The next Seniors Morning Tea screening of Chaperone is on Wednesday, April 17, at 10.30am. Complimentary morning tea will be provided from 10am. Bookings are advised.
- Top End Wedding will screen on Wednesday, April 17, at 7pm for the next Chicks at the Flicks event. Pre-show festivities start at 6pm. All tickets receive a complimentary goodie bag!
