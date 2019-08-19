Menu
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019).
What’s on the big screen this week

19th Aug 2019 2:30 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMA

Dog’s Journey

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Late Night

Palm Beach

The Lion King

  • Secure your tickets now to Chicks at the Flicks screening event of Ride Like a Girl on September 18. Pre-screening festivities from 6pm – tickets selling now.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like BCCNoosaCinemas on FACEBOOK or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au
