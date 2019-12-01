Menu
WINTER: Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, sprinkling snowflakes on a salamander named Bruni in a scene from the animated film, "Frozen 2." (Disney via AP)
What’s on the big screen this week

1st Dec 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

FROZEN 2

KNIVES OUT

FISHERMANS FRIEND

FORD v FERRARI

JOKER

JUDY

LAST CHRISTMAS

21 BRIDGES

STEPHENS KINGS DOCTOR SLEEP

CHARLES ANGLES

MARTHA A PICTURE STORY

  • Join Noosa Cinema for their senior’s morning tea screening of The Good Liar – Wednesday, December 4 at 10am with complimentary morning tea – tickets on sale now.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like BCCNoosaCinemas on Facebook or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.
Noosa News

