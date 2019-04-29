What's on the big screen

Menu
The final instalment Avengers: Endgame Contributed
NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS

Avengers - Endgame

POMS

Dumbo

Little

Shazam

The Chaperone

The Curse of the Weeping Woman

Wonder Park

  • The next Seniors Morning Tea screening of POMS on May 1 at 10.30am. Complimentary morning tea will be provided from 10am. Bookings are advised and on sale now.
  • Chicks at the flicks screening of Hustle is on the Wednesday, May 8 at 7:00pm. Pre-movie festivities and giveaways from 6.30pm. Tickets now available.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like BCC Noosa Cinemas on Facebook, visit http://www.eventcinemas.com.au or phone 54097240
