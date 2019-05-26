Menu
FAMILY FAVOURITE: Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud in Aladdin (2019).
What's on the big screen

26th May 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Brightburn

Gloria Bell

John Wick: Chapter 3

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Poms

The Hustle

Top End Wedding

  • JOIN in the party with the advanced screening event of Rocketman a story of Elton John on Wednesday, May 29. Foyer festivities from 6.30pm, secure your tickets now.
  • FOR all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like BCCNoosaCinemas on Facebook or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au
