What's on the big screen

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Men in Black: International. Giles Keyte
23rd Jun 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Red Joan

Men In Black: International

The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Toy Story 4

Child's Play

Rocketman

Aladdin

X-men: Dark Phoenix

SECURE your tickets to the upcoming all-time favourite classic Dirty Dancing screening for the Chicks at the Flicks event, June 26 from 6.30pm for pre-screening festivities.

Advanced screening of Yesterday Wednesday June 26 at 8.30pm - tickets on sale now

For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au

