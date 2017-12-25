What's on this week in Noosa

The fireworks at the Riverlight Festival at Memorial Park, Grafton last Friday night submitted for The Daily Examiner's weekly Cover Image competition on Facebook on Monday, 6th November, 2017.

New Year's at the Marina

The Noosa Marina at Tewantin will set off fireworks at 9pm and midnight on New Year's Eve, December 31.

Enjoy live music and entertainment, and book a table at a restaurant for the best views of the fireworks.

Main Beach fireworks

The Hastings Street Association has lined up a spectacular display of fireworks at midnight on New Year's Eve.

The 12-minute show will not only deliver some thrilling pyrotechnics but also combine with a laser show for an experience like nothing else.

Make sure you get to Noosa Main Beach early for the best view from the boardwalk.

Noosa River Fire

The Noosa River Fire is a family-friendly fireworks display from the foreshore of the Noosa River.

The fireworks will be let off at 9pm directly in front of the Noosa Boathouse on Gympie Tce.

New Year at the Lake

LAKE Cootharaba's annual New Year's celebration starts at 5pm with an all things colourful-themed street parade. It will be followed by celebrations and live music on the beach from 6pm until midnight. Flares will be let off at 9pm and midnight by the water. Food will be available to purchase.

Peregian Markets

SUPPORT local traders at the last Peregian Markets of the year on Sunday.

A number of stall holders missed out on trade in December due to adverse weather, so organisers announced they would hold an extra market.

Find unique pieces of jewellery, upcycled furniture, garden items, delicious food stalls and more from 7am to 12.30pm at Kingfisher Park.

Cooroy Farmers' Artisan Market

Catch the last Cooroy Market of the year this Saturday, December 30.

From 6am to 12pm, peruse the local trade and produce from dozens of talented stall holders.

At 1 Lower Mill Pl, Cooroy.

Free outdoor movie

WATCH the Trolls Movie under the stars on Thursday evening, December 28 at Peregian Beach.

Held at Peregian Beach Park in front of the Surf Club, bring the children for a wonderful evening of giggles.

Start time is 6.30pm, but best to arrive early to set up a picnic or comfortable seating.