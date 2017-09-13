What's on while school's out in Noosa

FUN: There's plenty of activities and events for children during the September school holidays.

FUN: There's plenty of activities and events for children during the September school holidays. Geoff Potter

Noosa Show

KICK off the school holidays with the Noosa Country Show. There's plenty to see and do at the Pomona Showgrounds on September 15 and 16. Discount tickets for families.

Noosa Fair Shopping Centre

Free birdhouse workshops, Sept 18, 20 and 22, 10am to 1pm.

Free grass head workshops, Sept 26, 28, and 30, 10am to 1pm.

Learn to sail

The club has a daily school holidays sailing program running Monday to Friday both weeks of the holidays from September 18, and a five-day program beginning September 25. Visit nyrc.com.au to register or call 5440 7400.

Learn to swim

The Tewantin Pool will run a swimming program during school holidays. Contact Greg Rogers on 0416 406 832.

Noosa Leisure Centre

The Leisure Centre has daily children's activities, as well as a creche and a cafe. Visit noosa.qld.gov.au/nlc for a full program.

Noosa Aquatic Centre

Children can enjoy different sized inflatables and courses from noon-3pm every day. Pool entry for a child is $4.60 plus $3 for inflatable fun.

Noosa Regional Gallery

Bookings required for all activities and cost $10 per child. Visit noosaregional gallery.com.au/yp- workshops to book. Activities for children include:

Apron art, Sept 20

Marvellous mobiles, Sept 21

Painting with Pieces, Sept 21

Revamped, Sept 27

Magic Salt Art, Sept 28

Paint our space, Sept 28.

Noosa Libraries

Deano Yipadee, children's author and entertainer, Noosa Leisure Centre, Sept 22, 10-10.45am. Bookings required.

Teen Book Club, Cooroy Library, Sept 21, 11am-noon.

Harry Potter Teen Trivia Night, Noosaville, Wednesday Sept 27, 5.30-7pm. Bookings required.

Robotics Club, Ages eight plus. Cooroy, Friday, Sept 29, 2-3.30pm. Bookings required.

LittleBits, learn how electrical circuits work, ages eight plus, Noosaville. Sept 19, 10-11.30am. Bookings required.

Lion Play with author Emma Middleton. Ages three to seven. Noosaville, Sept 26, 10-10.45am; Cooroy, Sept 28, 10-10.45am. Bookings required.

Story Trail, book bike to visit Peregian Beach Park. For ages under five. Sept 19 10-11am.

Art Mystery Box, all ages, Cooroy, Wed Sept 20, 10-11.30am; Noosaville, Thurs Sept 21, 10-11.30am; mobile library, Wed Sept 27, 2-3pm.

Earth Mural. Join local artist Elise Goodrich for a hands-on art workshop. Part of Floating Land.

Noosaville Lions Park, Thursday Sept 28, 9am-noon. Bring a hat, sunscreen and water.

The J

Jumpin at the J - auditorium filled with jumping castles. Sept 26, three one-hour sessions from 9am. $12. Free mini castle for under- three-year-olds.

Aladdin and his Magic iPod pantomime show, Sept 28, 11am. $18 entry, $16 vacation care groups.

Running time 50 minutes. Meet and greet the cast afterwards.

Noosa Civic

Let's go Lego, Sept 18 to Friday Sep 22, 11am-2pm. Near the food court. Lego play zones, speed challenges, online games, meet LEGO Clay from Nexo Knights.

Shop with the Shopkins, Sept 25 to Sept 29, 11am-2pm. Near the food court Games, a craft zone, swap your doubles with other Shopkins fans. Meet Apple Blossom.