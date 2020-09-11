Menu
List of Noosa businesses open and closed on Noosa Show Public Holiday.
Business

What’s open in Noosa for show day holiday

Matt Collins
11th Sep 2020 9:49 AM
The Noosa Show might be on hold, but Friday's public holiday on Friday is still in place.

Lots of Noosa residents are excited to begin an enjoyable long weekend.

10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

Here is a list of Noosa businesses that are opened and closed on the Noosa Show Holiday.

 

Closed

 

Noosa Council offices

All Noosa schools

All Noosa Shire libraries, but you can still access their online platform.

Noosa Leisure Centre

Noosa Boathouse - currently renovating 

Noosa Radiology

Pier 11 Restaurant and Bar, Noosa Marina

Reviva Reused Shop

Highgrove Bathrooms

Lexi and Me Toys and Décor

Peregian Beach College

Raine and Horne Noosa hinterland

Noosa Motorcycles

Symbolic Journey

Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre

 

Open

 

Noosa Civic, open from 10am to 4pm

Noosa Fair Shopping Centre - Coles open from 9am to 6pm.

Noosa Cinemas

Noosa Marina, excluding Pier 11 

Junction twilight nights, from 5pm.

Noosa Aquatic Centre open from 5.30am-5pm. Gym is open, but no swimming lessons, aqua, creche, circuit classes or adult squads.

Land and Sea Brewery

LiveLife Pharmacy 8.30am-12.30pm

Little Boaty Coffee cafe, open till 12pm.

Noosa Springs

Get Set Footwear Noosaville 9am-3pm

