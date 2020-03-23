What’s open, what’s closed in Noosa?

List of businesses in the Noosa Shire open, closed or with restricted hours.

Please note this information is correct as of time of publishing on Monday, March 23 at 2pm.

With the ever-changing social restrictions enforced by the Australian Government, businesses have to make the difficult decision whether to close the doors or to soldier on as long as they are legally allowed to.

Thankfully for Noosa Shire residents, our business owners are a resilient bunch and there are a significant number who are continuing to stay open.

Here is a list of businesses in the Noosa Shire who are open, closed or still operating on restricted hours.

Noosa Civic have advised they are following the guidelines from the Australian Government and are still open for trading.

Noosa Fair Shopping Centre confirmed they were still open however the cafes were only available for takeaway orders.

Noosa Marina were still open and restaurants were open for takeaway.

However a decision was being made on Monday, March 23 whether they would remain open or not.

At Gibsons in Noosaville, their cafe trade is down, but retail is going gangbusters, according to John Cook.

He said the cafe had made several changes such as removing salt and pepper shakers and sugar from tables.

“We have hand sanitiser, the tables are wiped down, the aircon is off, the doors wide open … all the stuff that’s easy to do. All our tables outside are 1.5m apart.”

At Harvey Norman Noosaville, breadmakers, fridges and freezers are in demand.

“We are having a run on freezers and small appliances … but we have plenty of stock,” said Rod Ayache.

Owner of multiple cafes and restaurants, Carlos Vanselow said he is opening on restricted hours this week for takeaways only.

Owner of Grind Cafe, Pasta Pronto, Maisies, Moondoggies, Santorini Noosa and Santorini Coolum said he will stay open until Sunday, March 29.

After that he will decide whether it is viable to continue to operate.

“If it is feasible, we will try to survive,” he said.

“People can call and order whatever they want from the website.”

Restaurants, such as Mr Jones & Me and Peregian’s Pitchfork Restaurant are offering “contactless pick up” options.

Craig Galea, owner of Pitchfork Restaurant, said there was no need for customers to even get out of their car.

“You can order meals over the phone and staff members will run it out to your car when you arrive,” Mr Galea said.

It seems as though we shouldn’t have any problems accessing fuel as all the petrol stations we spoke to were trading as per normal.

Noosa Liberty, Doonan United, Caltex Pomona and BP Cooroy all confirmed they were not modifying their hours.

In line with the Government’s measures Noosa Council have closed Noosa Leisure Centre, Butter Factory Cooroy, Noosa Regional Gallery, The J and Noosa Library Service (Cooroy, Noosaville and mobile libraries).

Local pubs and clubs will be closed with local cafes and restaurants limited to takeaway only.

Hairdressers, beauty salons and medical facilities remain open but are taking extra hygiene precautions.