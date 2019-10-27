Menu
Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams in After the Wedding.
News

What’s screening at Noosa

27th Oct 2019 12:00 PM

JOIN up for the next Seniors Morning Tea on Wednesday, October 30 — After The wedding, complimentary morning tea from 10am, screening from 10.30am

  • Terminator: Dark Fate; Commencing October 31. Tickets on sale now.
  • Chicks At The Flicks — Charlie’s Angels screening Wednesday, November 13. Limited tickets available. Pre-festivities begin at 6pm with movie screening at 7pm.
  • Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker; Commencing December 19. Tickets on sale now. Midnight screening Thursday, December 19, at 12.01am. Tickets will sell fast.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

After the Wedding

Cats

Zombieland

Joker

Downton Abbey

Ride like a Girl

Hustlers

Ready or Not

Noosa News

