HIT FILM: Jason Momoa in Aquaman.
What's screening in Noosa

26th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING

Aquaman

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Holmes and Watson

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

The Grinch

ROYAL Opera Ballet presents Don Quixote on Sunday, April 7, at 1pm and Wednesday, April 10, at 10.30am.

The Royal Opera House presents The Queen of Spades, screening on February 16 and 17 at 1pm and February 20 at 10.30am.

The next Seniors Morning Tea is on Thursday, January 17, for a screening of Storm Boy. Film is at 10.30am with morning tea being served from 10am.

For all the latest information and updates on special events, www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas.

Noosa News

