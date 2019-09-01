Menu
Login
Ric Roman Waugh in Angel Has Fallen.
Ric Roman Waugh in Angel Has Fallen.
News

What’s screening in Noosa

1st Sep 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Amazing Grace

Angel has Fallen

Danger Close

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Palm Beach

The Kitchen

The Lion King

  • The Keeper — Encore seniors morning tea screening, September 11 from 10am. Tickets selling now.
  • Ride Like a Girl — The true story of Michelle Payne, the next Chicks at the flicks advanced screening. September 18 from 6pm. Tickets selling now.
  • Sign up to the rewards program Cinebuzz and start receiving discounted pricing — www.eventcinemas.com.au/cinebuzz.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.
bcc cinemas noosa noosa noosa cinema guide noosa cinemas noosa movie guide whats on in noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa keen for progress

    Noosa keen for progress

    News Year in review by CEO mentions many council highlights

    ‘Untold’ story of East Timor’s fight for independence

    ‘Untold’ story of East Timor’s fight for independence

    News ‘It’s a story of sacrifice and bravery and survival and resilience and constant...

    End of an era for op shop

    End of an era for op shop

    News After almost 40 years and raising $6 million, one of the region’s oldest op shops...

    Tewantin’s cultural connection

    Tewantin’s cultural connection

    News Tewantin State School has said farewell to 20 students and four chaperones from Tou...