What's screening this week

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson in Creed II.
5th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

Creed II

The Grinch

Fantastic Beasts

Robin Hood

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Widows

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

THE next Seniors Morning Tea presents: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms screening on December 5 at 10.30am with morning tea provided from 10am.

The Royal Ballet presents La Bayadere screening on Sunday December 9 at 1pm and Wednesday December 12 at 10.30am.

National Theatre Live returns with The Madness of George III screening on December 15 and 16 at 1pm and on December 19 at 10.30am.

Andre Rieu Sydney Town Hall screening on December 15 and 16 at 1pm

For all information and updates on special events, www.facebook.com

/BCCNoosaCinemas

Noosa News

