What's screening this week
SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS
Captain Marvel
A Dogs Way Home
Alita: Battle Angel
Cold War
Fighting With My Family
Flying The Nest
Free Solo
Green Book
Greta
Hotel Mumbai
King Of Thieves
Stan And Ollie
The Kid Who Would Be King
The Lego Movie 2 (Advanced Screening)
JOIN the Seniors Morning Tea screening of Green Book on March 8 at 10.30am. Complimentary morning tea will be provided from 10am.
Five Feet Apart will be screening on Wednesday, March 20 at 7pm for the next Chicks at the Flicks Event. Pre-show festivities start at 6pm. All tickets receive a complimentary goodie bag!
The Royal Opera House Ballet returns with Don Quixote on April 7 at 1pm and April 10 at 10.30am.
For all the latest information visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.