Menu
Login
FURREAL: Captain Marvel features an interesting feline.
FURREAL: Captain Marvel features an interesting feline.
News

What's screening this week

13th Mar 2019 12:00 PM

SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS

Captain Marvel

A Dogs Way Home

Alita: Battle Angel

Cold War

Fighting With My Family

Flying The Nest

Free Solo

Green Book

Greta

Hotel Mumbai

King Of Thieves

Stan And Ollie

The Kid Who Would Be King

The Lego Movie 2 (Advanced Screening)

JOIN the Seniors Morning Tea screening of Green Book on March 8 at 10.30am. Complimentary morning tea will be provided from 10am.

Five Feet Apart will be screening on Wednesday, March 20 at 7pm for the next Chicks at the Flicks Event. Pre-show festivities start at 6pm. All tickets receive a complimentary goodie bag!

The Royal Opera House Ballet returns with Don Quixote on April 7 at 1pm and April 10 at 10.30am.

For all the latest information visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa crowns its longboard greats

    Noosa crowns its longboard greats

    News A great festival for surfers wrapped up

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Funding for local tourism mentoring

    Funding for local tourism mentoring

    News Federal funding for programs

    Bird food trees to be spared

    Bird food trees to be spared

    News Black cockatoo food source rescued

    Celebrating school libraries

    Celebrating school libraries

    News 'School libraries create connections'