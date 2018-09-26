What's showing at bcc Cinemas Noosa

BACK AGAIN: Emma Thompson and Rowan Atkinson in Johnny English Strikes Again.

OUR next Seniors Morning Tea presents: Johnny English Strikes Again screening on October 3 at 10.30am with morning tea provided from 10am.

Our next Exhibition on Screen presents: Cezanne screening on October 7, 10 and 11.

Our next Chicks at the Flicks presents: A Star Is Born screening on October 17 at 7pm with lucky door prizes, pre-show entertainment and goodie bags starting from 6pm.

National Theatre returns with Julie playing on September 29 and 30, and October 3.

For all the latest information and updates on special events, www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas

NOW SHOWING

A Simple Favour

SmallFoot

Ladies in Black

The House With A Clock In Its Wall

Johnny English Strikes Again

The Nun

Book Club

Crazy Rich Asians

The Predator

Christopher Robin

Teen Titans Go: To The Movies