What's showing at bcc Cinemas Noosa
OUR next Seniors Morning Tea presents: Johnny English Strikes Again screening on October 3 at 10.30am with morning tea provided from 10am.
Our next Exhibition on Screen presents: Cezanne screening on October 7, 10 and 11.
Our next Chicks at the Flicks presents: A Star Is Born screening on October 17 at 7pm with lucky door prizes, pre-show entertainment and goodie bags starting from 6pm.
National Theatre returns with Julie playing on September 29 and 30, and October 3.
For all the latest information and updates on special events, www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas
NOW SHOWING
A Simple Favour
SmallFoot
Ladies in Black
The House With A Clock In Its Wall
Johnny English Strikes Again
The Nun
Book Club
Crazy Rich Asians
The Predator
Christopher Robin
Teen Titans Go: To The Movies