ACTION: Jason Momoa in a scene from the movie Aquaman . Supplied by Warner Bros.
News

What's showing on the big screen this week

2nd Jan 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING

Aquaman

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Holmes and Watson

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

The Grinch

Royal Opera Ballet presents Don Quixote on Sunday, April 7 at 1pm and Wednesday, April 10 at 10.30am

The Royal Opera House presents The Queen of Spades, screening on February 16 and 17 at 1pm and February 20 at 10.30am

Join us for our next Seniors Morning Tea on Thursday, January 17 for a screening of Storm Boy. Film is at 10.30am with morning tea being served from 10am.

For all the latest information and updates on special events, like us on FACEBOOK; www.facebook.com/BCCNoosaCinemas

Noosa News

