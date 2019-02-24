Menu
Login
John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan in Stan & Ollie .
John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan in Stan & Ollie . Contributed
News

What's showing on the big screen

24th Feb 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING

Stan and Ollie

What Men Want

Alita: Battle Angel

Happy Death Day 2U

On The Basis Of Sex

Cold Pursuit

Green Book

Escape Room

  • Noosa Cinema's Seniors Morning Tea screening of Stan and Ollie is on Wednesday, February 27. Complimentary morning tea will be provided from 10am. Bookings are advised.
  • Hollywood Classics are coming to Noosa Cinemas commencing with Calamity Jane on March 4 - tickets and further sessions on sale now.
  • The Royal Opera House Ballet returns with La Traviata on March 16, 17 and 20. Tickets are on sale now.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and session times, follow Noosa Cinema on Facebook or visit eventcinemas.com.au
bcc noosa cinemas cinema guide movie guide noosa cinemas whats on noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Celebrate women at Noosa breakfast

    Celebrate women at Noosa breakfast

    News With International Women's Day around the corner, Zonta Noosa are inviting local ladies to join them for breakfast

    Noosa 'ho-hum a drag' for Hubsters according to council rep

    Noosa 'ho-hum a drag' for Hubsters according to council rep

    News Young councillor says Noosa needs more hip

    Mural of angels to reach heaven

    Mural of angels to reach heaven

    News Ten-metre high mural a career highlight for a Peregian Beach artist

    Indulge in a gut-full of goodness

    Indulge in a gut-full of goodness

    News Enter the gut health jungle