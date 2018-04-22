What's on the small screen this week

Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden in a scene from season two of Westworld.

Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden in a scene from season two of Westworld. Supplied

FANS of complex, challenging dramas will be in seventh heaven this week with both Westworld and The Handmaid's Tale returning to our screens this week.

Both acclaimed series are back with second seasons that will get viewers talking.

The Voice's much-hyped loop artist Sam Perry's blind audition airs tonight. How will he be received on the reality singing show?

Meanwhile, My Kitchen Rules' ultimate instant restaurant round wraps up as the final four teams take their turns in the kitchen. Will Sonya and Hadil be allowed to return to the competition tonight?

Journalist Peter Greste also returns to the screen in a surprisingly personal two-part documentary about the lasting legacy of General John Monash.

Here are this week's highlights of the small screen and why you should tune in:

Sunday April 22: The Voice, Nine, 7pm



Viewers will finally get to see loop artist Sam Perry's blind audition. Using a loop machine, Perry records his singing and beat boxing live and then repeats and builds up the 'loops' to create a layered song.

Why you should watch: The producers have ruled his technology-assisted performance within the rules of the show, but how will the coaches react? Is Perry's loop machine just another instrument, like a guitar or piano, or an unfair advantage?

Monday April 23: Westworld, Showcase, 11am and 8.30pm

Ed Harris in a scene from season two of Westworld. Supplied

For more than 30 years, guests have paid exorbitant amounts to be immersed in the Westworld universe, where every detail and scenario - including those involving the android 'hosts' that are almost indistinguishable from humans - have been planned, scripted and executed by a team of scientists and programmers.

But the tightly controlled park is thrown into chaos when a group of hosts begin to deviate from their programming in a pattern of aberrant behaviour.

Why you should watch: HBO is keeping very tight-lipped about season two but what has been revealed is that chaos will "take control". Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow), Jonathan Tucker (American Gods), Katja Herbers (The Leftovers), Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Lost) all join the already talented cast. Read more about season 2.

Tuesday April 24: General Monash and Me, ABC, 8.30pm

Peter Greste pictured at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne in a scene from the TV documentary General Monash and Me. ABC-TV

War correspondent Peter Greste goes in search of the real man behind the Australian General who changed the way the world fights wars, John Monash.

Why you should watch: This is more than just a stuffy, dry historical documentary. Greste's investigation into Monash delves not only into the war hero's personal diaries, but into the war service of the journalist's own ancestors. Read the interview with Peter Greste.

Wednesday April 25: My Kitchen Rules, Seven, 7.30pm

My Kitchen Rules contestants Olga and Valeria. Channel 7

Russian foodies Olga and Valeria hope to blow away their rivals at their ultimate instant restaurant, but some of their guests find their delicacies hard to swallow.

Why you should watch: The Russians have always been some of the toughest critics around the dinner table. Will they be able to hand the pressure of the ticking clock?

Thursday April 26: The Handmaid's Tale, SBS, 8.35pm

A scene from season two of the TV series The Handmaid's Tale. Take Five

The end of the intense first season saw Offred (Elisabeth Moss, pictured), one of the few remaining fertile women in the oppressive society of Gilead (formerly the United States), forced into sexual servitude as a "handmaid" and falling pregnant before being ominously dragged off in the back of a van, her future uncertain.

In season two, Offred and all characters will fight against - or succumb to - this dark truth.

Why you should watch: This dystopian drama is more intense than ever, but well worth the discomfort. This second season will expand the world of the handmaids, with newcomers to the cast including Cherry Jones (Transparent, 24), Marissa Tomei, Clea DuVall (Veep), and Bradley Whitford as a Commander. Read about the new season.

Friday April 27: Bobby Kennedy for President, Netflix

Robert F Kennedy pictured in New York in a scene from the documentary series Bobby Kennedy for President. Bob Henriques/Netflix

This eye-opening four-part docuseries utilises rare and never-before-seen archival footage - much of it digitised for the first time - to reveal what America gained and lost in the life, vision, politics, and hope of Bobby Kennedy.

Why you should watch: With acclaimed director Dawn Porter (Trapped, Spies of Mississippi, Gideon's Army) at the helm, this doco series features new interviews withconfidantes and staffers including William Vanden Heuvel, Dolores Huerta, Rep. John Lewis, Harry Belafonte, Paul Schrade, Marian Wright Edelman and Peter Edelman.

Saturday April 28: David Attenborough's Puerto Rico, Ten, 6.30pm

A rare Puerto Rican parrot in a scene from David Attenborough's Puerto Rico. Supplied

Sir David Attenborough visits Puerto Rico to investigate its vulnerable wildlife and what is driving them towards extinction. Following a team of local conservationists, Sir David soon discovers the country's parrots, manatees and turtles are making a comeback and fighting for survival.

Why you should watch: Situated in the northeast Caribbean Sea, Puerto Rico is an island of wonder. From its vast wildlife to its lush forests, it is one of the most exotic places on earth.