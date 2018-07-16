What's wrong this picture of a baby brown snake?
A COAST snake catcher got called out to an unusual job yesterday where the "snake" wasn't quite what it appeared.
Stuart McKenzie from The Snake Catcher 24/7 - Sunshine Coast was tasked to a Buderim home to relocate what the family thought was a small brown snake from their garage.
When Mr McKenzie got there, he was instead faced with a giant earth worm.
In a post to the businesses Facebook, Mr McKenzie said "they did get one thing correct, the brown colour".