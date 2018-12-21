Wheelchair user reportedly assaulted in Rocky CBD

QAS attend the scene of a alleged assault on cnr Denison Lane and Cambridge St

QAS attend the scene of a alleged assault on cnr Denison Lane and Cambridge St Jann Houley

2.15PM: ONE person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after a alleged assault.

A person in a wheelchair reported being assaulted at Denison Lane in the Rockhampton CBD around 1.30pm.

The patient was reported to be having some pain in the ribs.

QAS arrived on the scene shortly after the incident and transported the patient.

1.50PM: POLICE and Ambulance crews are responding to reports of an assault on Denison Lane.

Early indications suggest a person in a wheelchair was assaulted or wounded around 1.30pm this afternoon.

More to come.