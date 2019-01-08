Wheels of life turning a new way

TRUSTED DRIVER: Gary Francis at the wheel of his school bus.

IT'S time to hang up the keys for long-time hinterland school bus driver Gary Francis.

Or more correctly, hand them over to someone who wants to buy Gary and wife Karin's government contract business, ferrying 57 school students between Cooran, Pomona and Cooroy each way, every school day.

Gary having reached "a certain age”, the pair want to retire and spend more time on their Cooran hobby farm.

"We've just got our first grandchild,” Karin said.

"She's only five weeks old - so he will have a lot to do,” she quipped.

As for Gary, he simply said "it feels the right time to sell it”.

FOR SALE: Gary and Karin Francis with the central feature of their business - the school bus. Alan Lander

These days he's driving some children whose parents shared the same bus service when they were kids, and is a very well-known and trusted figure around the hinterland.

The job's an attractive one, best suiting someone who knows and lives locally, involving only 10 driving hours per week, plus bus maintenance.

But if anyone thinks simply jumping into the driver's seat and taking off is all the job's about, they've another thing coming.

A passing familiarity with psychotherapy, mentoring and boundary-setting all help. Spelling, too, along with the ability to remember lots of names come in handy.

"We think we're psychologists at times,” Gary said of handling the big variety of prep, primary and secondary school children he carries each school day.

"We don't get information on kids with learning or other difficulties (beforehand).

"There two types of noises on the bus; one is a happy, good noise, another noise says there's an issue.

"But they know there's a line they can't cross; they know I can easily discipline them and put them off the bus (if I have to).”

Not that Gary has needed to for a very long time, as the kids respect him, and will no doubt miss him when he's gone.

"The worst you can do at the moment with misbehaviour is to tell them to sit in the front seat - that's so uncool.”

Karin said some of the students are real characters.

"One little girl sits in the front and says 'Gary, give me a difficult word to spell'. So he says something like 'rhythm', and she gets it right every time,” she said.

"Often boys who've had difficulties in their families will sit and talk to me,” Gary said.

"I must seem un-threatening to them,” he added.

Time to relax: Gary Francis enjoys the senior students' favourite seat of his school bus. Alan Lander

Gary's main advice to a prospective buyer is to "relax” while driving, no matter what might be going on.

"Over the years people have attempted to drive buses - even truck drivers - but if they can't relax while driving what is a big bus you can't do the job,” he said.

"Getting 57 kids keeping quiet, they have to respect you.

"A lot of drivers, they don't know the kids; in our area, we know them all, even their parents, many of who were once students on the bus, too.

"It's like being an airline pilot; it's a big responsibility. You will know once you jump in.”

Gary said he will be happy to make the first few journeys with a new contractor.

For more information, phone Gary or Karin on 54852852.

Alan Lander