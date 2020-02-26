Councils join strategy for better disaster management

Tewantin flooding back in 2007 when the heavens opened up to end a massive dry spell.

Tewantin flooding back in 2007 when the heavens opened up to end a massive dry spell.

A NEW Noosa flood prediction system is part of a resilience strategy for the Mary River region to pave the way towards a stronger, more disaster resilient Queensland.

The regional plan has been released alongside Resilient Queensland in Action, a report outlining the first 18 months of activities and initiatives delivered as part of the Queensland Strategy for Disaster Resilience.

Minister for the Queensland Reconstruction Authority Cameron Dick said the Mary Regional Resilience Strategy harnessed local expertise to improve disaster resilience in the region.

The strategy was developed in consultation with the local governments of Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Fraser Coast and Gympie and includes a Noosa case study on flooding alerts.

Noosa Council secured state funding to undertake an all-inclusive approach to flood tide forecasting.

"Along with new tide gauges, and rainfall and river monitoring stations, council is developing a new software application to provide the local disaster coordination centre with increased predictive capability," the study said.

"The new software application will monitor and interpret official data from rainfall forecasts, rainfall and flood gauges and tide gauges to predict future flood scenarios at nominated locations such as road crossings, gauge locations, coastal locations and townships.

"This software application will improve forecasting of flash flooding events in the Mary hinterland area of the Noosa Shire, as well as offering 24 hours advance warning of major flood events in the Noosa River catchment."

This software application is designed to provide flood information directly into the Noosa disaster dashboard on council's website to enable "better informed decision-making by communities and emergency services, and reducing potential life loss"

This project is due for completion by mid-2020, subject to testing.

"If our communities are more resilient they can recover from disaster more efficiently and effectively," Mr Dick said.

"Disaster resilience means we understand the potential disaster risks we face, we work together to better manage disaster risk, and we continually improve how we prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.

"It's a blueprint for how the region will achieve co-ordinated social, economic, built and environmental resilience, and is part of the Queensland Government's commitment to support every region across the state with an individually-tailored regional resilience plan by 2022."

Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils chairman Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said the Mary region is "home to some of Queensland's most iconic landscapes, environmental attributes and a sense of community and identity that sets us apart".

"To protect these values, we must work together across government, communities, organisations and as individuals, to collaborate and share our knowledge and efforts on our pathway towards our resilient future," he said.

"It charts a pathway for us to coordinate, collaborate, connect and champion multi-hazard resilience efforts into the future."

For more information visit qra.qld.gov.au/maryregion.