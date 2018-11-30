When droning on in class pays off for Noosa high flyers

STUDENTS had one eye on their high-flying drones and another on a career in engineering and computer science at the Flying Inventor training program held at Noosa Leisure Centre.

Two-person regional school teams undertook the five-week course to learn how to design, build, fly and race first-person view quadcopters.

These are not the standard plug and play drones.

"First-person view racing is one of the most exciting things you can do with a drone,” council literacy and learning co-ordinator Tracey King said.

"One of the world's fastest growing new sports, drone racing uses special first-person-view goggles, to give flyers a first person view from the drone's camera as they fly around a race track avoiding obstacles and fellow competitors,” she said.

"It's the closest you can get to being a bird.”

Each school nominated teams of two students from Year 9 or 10 who showed talent and interest in drones. Teams from Good Shepherd, Sunshine Beach, Coolum State High School and Victory College competed in the final with the team of Lincoln Favelle and Will McGarry from Good Shepherd Lutheran College winning gold medals.

Ben Lockwood and Kevin Varghese, from Victory College, and Elijah Keegan and Ethan Bischoff, from Sunshine Beach State High School, came in second and third place, winning silver and bronze medals.

"While race day was fun, it's also serious business,” Ms King said.

"Students were taught about mechanical engineering and the fundamental computer science of drones, before taking to a simulator to learn how to fly them.”

Noosa Library Service partnered with council's Peregian Digital Hub and a range of local industry professionals to deliver the training and race day.

The program was assisted by local computer scientist and engineer Malte Von Ruden, a drone pilot and photographer, Eamon Kriz, from In the Air Cinematography, and his colleague Connor Middleton (both Year 11 students), local sculptor Matt Godden and 3D artist Hannah Crosby, plus CQU simulator software company Lugus Studios.