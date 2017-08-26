When shy Shirley met blue-eyed Bruce

IT WAS eight months before Shirley Donnelly plucked up the courage to talk to the good-looking lad on the train, and this week she and that "boy” celebrated 70 years of marriage.

"I would go home and say to my mum 'I saw blue eyes again',” Mrs Donnelly said.

Mrs Donnelly, nee Riggs, and Bruce Donnelly are residents at Peregian Springs Arcare, and on Tuesday marked the milestone with friends and family.

The couple met in New South Wales on the train to work, and had their first date in March 1944.

"One day I was on the train with a girl who was my friend, she said 'for goodness sake, say hello' (to Bruce),” Mrs Donnelly said.

"The next couple of days we went out, and that was that.”

Mr and Mrs Donnelly have two daughters Dianne and Judith, and a son Lee, which they raised in New South Wales. They have 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Mrs Donnelly said an important part of a long marriage was compromise.

"It's give and take, you just go along,” she said. "It's been up and down, there wasn't much money back then but we made do.”