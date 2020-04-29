REVEALED: When we might see Noosa restaurants, gyms reopen

A decision could be made this weeks as to when gym and pubs may reopen.

A decision could be made this weeks as to when gym and pubs may reopen.

WITH some coronavirus restrictions set to ease this Saturday it begs the question when we will start to see some normality return to everyday lives and locals back at work.

The State Government announced, from Saturday, May 2, Queenslander's will be allowed to go for a drive for non-essential purposes within 50km of their homes, ride a motorbike, jetski or boat for recreation; have a picnic; visit a national park and shop for non-essential items.

Laguna Lookout will reopen, as will the day use areas of Lake Macdonald.

Meanwhile, Member for Noosa, Sandy Bolton said a decision on other restrictions could be made by the end of the week.

"We are waiting on responses to our queries on a number of these including therapies such as Bowen, the gym and yoga," Ms Bolton said.

"I have no doubt government are as eager as everyone else to see fitness and sport back on the daily schedule as soon as possible, and expect some announcements by end of week."

"This will be determined by the Chief Health Officer, and will obviously depend on the outcomes from the first set of relaxations from this weekend."

Ms Bolton said while there was excitement to hear easing of some restrictions this weekend we must err on the side of caution.

"Understandably, our residents are eager to get back to doing what they need, love or aspire to," Ms Bolton said.

"However, they are also concerned that the 50km radius for recreation could create a 'surge' from the region, which is not what we want to see."

With many businesses eager to reopen, there are some concerns this relaxation could see either a spike in cases or outbreak, that could delay the journey back to these employers and employees returning to work.

"Our key industries are heavily reliant on visitors," Ms Bolton said.

"However many have indicated they would prefer we be conservative in the relaxations to ensure we can get back to what we do so well as soon as possible, and that is sharing our very special home.

"This includes with National Park reopenings, and when camping restrictions are lifted."

Ms Bolton said a staged approach was necessary with limitations on numbers for both management and amenity reasons if camp ground were to reopen.

She said virus case rates and strategies to ensure physical distancing was maintained would also playa role.

"I am sure everyone can appreciate, that with a couple of glasses of ones favourite 'tipple', maintaining the 1.5 metres may be especially difficult, and refraining from giving your bestie a big hug may be equally hard."