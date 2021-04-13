‘Where are you, copper dog?’: Man menaces officer

A Mount Larcom man who stalked a quiet residential street in pursuit of an off-duty police officer appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Adrianus Marinus Kist, 42, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Kist's case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 20, around 6.30pm, Calliope police attended Salisbury Street, Mt Larcom in relation to a man yelling obscenities on the street.

Police arrived and took up with the informant, who happened to be an off duty police officer.

The informant stated he saw Kist walk up the street and approach his front gate.

The informant stated Kist was intoxicated and yelling words to the effect of, "Where are you, copper dog?" and "Where the f--- are you?"

The informant's two young children were home at the time and heard Kist's abusive language.

Police spoke with a person of interest regarding the threats, then took up with Kist at his home.

Police saw Kist was heavily intoxicated and attempted to ask him questions in relation to the incident, however, he refused to co-operate and continually asked police, "Am I under arrest?"

Police arrested Kist and transported him to the Gladstone watch house where he was placed in police custody.

Kist was released on a bail undertaking to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mr Manthey fined Kist $600 and recorded a conviction, branding his behaviour as 'disgusting'.

