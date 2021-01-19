Where Britney is fighting conservatorship from

Britney Spears, whose controversial conservatorship is explored in bombshell new documentary, has been holed up in a multimillion-dollar home.

Pop star Britney Spears, whose controversial conservatorship is being revealed in a bombshell new documentary "Framing Britney Spears," has been holed up in her $9.7 million (US$7.4 million) California home since the start of the pandemic.

The "Toxic" singer hasn't been spotted in public amid all the #FreeBritney documentary drama - but she regularly posts dance videos on Instagram from her living room.

The lavish estate that Britney Spears is holed up in. Picture: Realtor

Which has left many wondering, where is she and what does the rest of her home look like?

One thing is for sure: She has plenty of room to run free.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home spans 1233 sqm and sits on a massive 8.5ha of land.

The Italian villa-inspired property is nestled between two private gates to ensure maximum privacy and security.

Huddled in the upscale Thousand Oaks area, the home boasts panoramic valley and mountain views.

Britney Spears says she's "fine" amid conservatorship drama and #FreeBritney movement. Picture: Instagram

Other major features of the abode include a lift, a large media and game room and a 500-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar.

The estate also has a separate pool house with a full kitchen.

Outside, the property even has its own golf course with sand bunkers, manicured parks, a tennis court, an infinity pool, a spa and an orchard.

The musician reportedly purchased the home October 2015, according to the Los Angeles property records,

The formal dining room. Picture: Realtor

Spears, who turned 39 in December, has been under conservatorship since 2008.

The "Oops! … I Did It Again" singer has not had any say in most aspects of her life since then, prompted by her very public signs of a breakdown in 2007.

Her father, Jamie Spears, and newly an additional "care manager," has had legal, financial and professional control over Britney for more than 12 years.

A hiking road cuts through the grounds. Picture: Realtor

The singer has also been fighting for custody of her two teen sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who has had majority custody since 2019 after years of a 50-50 agreement.

Spears also spent 30 days at an LA mental health facility in April 2019.

The hallway which frequently appears in Spears’ Instagram dance videos. Picture: Realtor

At the time, it was rumoured that she checked in after being distraught over her dad's illness, but one month later, the singer told the judge in her conservatorship case that her father committed her to a mental health facility against her will and forced her to take drugs, TMZ reported.

The pop star has not given a media interview in the past two years, leaving many speculating about the conservatorship.

In October, her mother, Lynne, attempted to be a partner in the conservatorship. But when a judge asked Britney to sign a declaration so there would be a first-hand account of her thoughts, her own lawyer, Sam Ingham, likened her to a comatose patient, according to TMZ.

The upscale estate provides a tranquil setting. Picture: Realtor

There has since been a growing social media movement, the #FreeBritney campaign, calling to release her from her conservatorship so she can have the authority over her $60 million fortune.

In August, a judge ordered an extension of the established conservatorship until this month, when they will revisit the case.

A documentary chronicling the conservatorship, "Framing Britney Spears," premiered in America on Hulu last weekend.

Following the release of the documentary, "We are sorry Britney" began trending on Twitter. Spears has since garnered support from many celebrities, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus, Bette Midler, Hayley Williams and Meghan McCain.

Inside Britney Spears’ house she’s fighting conservatorship from. Picture: Realtor

Spears has been dating Sam Asghari since 2016. Asghari, 26, blasted Spears' dad, calling him "a total d**k" in an Instagram story post this month.

"It is important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Asghari wrote.

"In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

After the Hulu doc came out, he told People magazine that he just wants a "normal" life with the pop star.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," the "Family Business" actor said.

"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

The formal living room has a focal fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors. Picture: Realtor

Parts of this article first appeared in The Post and were republished with permission.

Originally published as Where Britney is fighting conservatorship from

Britney Spears purchased the home in 2015 for US$7.4 million. Picture: Realtor

The home holds five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Picture: Realtor

The property holds panoramic mountain and valley views. Picture: Realtor

The main kitchen. Picture: Realtor

The estate sits on a massive 21 acres. Picture: Realtor