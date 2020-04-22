Where controlled burns will take place today

QPWS will conduct controlled burns around Noosa this week.

RESIDENTS may notice smoke around the Noosa region today with authorities to continue hazard reduction burning.

Queensland Park and Wildlife Service will conduct backburning within Tewantin National Park, north of Mt Tinbeerwah and adjacent to Old Tewantin Rd.

“Smoke may affect Mt Tinbeerwah, Tewantin, Lake Macdonald, Forest Park, Cooroibah, Daintree Park Estate and Ringtail Creek areas,” a statement said.

“Nearby residents are asked to close windows & doors if suffering from a respiratory condition keep medications close by.”

Burns will also take place within the Cooloola Recreation Area until Friday, April 24.