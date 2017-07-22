Where daily miracles happen

Vicky Toomey checks over brushtail possum Frank, who's a bit camera-shy with his dermatitis.

IT WAS quiet at the RSPCA Eumundi Wildlife Centre when Noosa News arrived.

It's the marsupial breeding season, reptiles are hibernating, and the avian breeding season starts in spring, so the 'patient' numbers are down.

But it's the calm before the storm.

The staff go quietly, seriously, professionally, about their business, minimising noise to avoid alarming the patients in the "Intense Bird Room”, where a variety of small avians who need to be confined for their safety are recovering from various trauma - or not.

It's a very tough gig for these staff, who know that, even on their best days, they will likely lose about 40% of their vulnerable, beautiful patients.

"We have to keep thinking of the positives,” centre manager and Vicky Toomey says.

"A lot of staff burn out. There are some animals we could never release due to their injuries, or who are unable to survive in wild.

"You do your best to relieve pain and suffering.”

Patient intake is about 50% orphaned animals and 50% trauma cases, with injuries from car, dog, cat, or simply the savagery of nature's Darwinian processes.

But for all the tragedy, the centre is a place of daily miracles, too, when a healed animal can be returned to its habitat, where the right food is abundant, and where, for some species, the chance to reunite a frantic, furry family is possible.

"I love the 'challenge' of wildlife, getting it fed naturally (off a human diet), and seeing it return to its habitat,” Ms Toomey says.

"There's no owner to tell you what's wrong with them.

"There are miracles here every day, and a lot of guess-work.

"It's about making a difference.

"If you can't save the animal, you can't save the species.”

The centre also contains a clinic with minor medical facilities for anaesthesia, pain-killing and other work. Veterinary nurses also train there, in a two-year process to qualification.

"But we're not a hospital,” Ms Toomey said.

"More serious cases are transported to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital or top the main RSPCA facility at Wacol in Brisbane.”

The 10-acre hillside property, gifted to the RSPCA by wildlife legends Gill and Colin Brownhill, is full of hutches and aviaries for the birds, ducks, marsupials and reptiles, all named for their hopefully temporary inhabitants.

Kangaroos and wallabies are referred to fellow wildlife carers the Wildlife Volunteers (Wilvos) due to the round-the-clock care needed.

There's Possum Alley, Duck Lodge, Raptor Lodge, the Mammals' Room among many, not forgetting The Flight Centre, the largest aviary where bigger birds can learn to use their wings again in safety.

The eight staff work shifts, ensuring a human presence from 6am to 11pm daily, says Ms Toomey, a former vet nurse at Australia Zoo.

"We have a vet nurse here daily, and a vet who visits twice a week.”

Noosa is known for its residents' love of our original inhabitants and sharing the land with them, so it's heartening to know that, should we need to help an injured furry friend, there is a well-qualified centre at hand, with professional, caring staff.

The RSPCA Eumundi Wildlife Centre is located on Eumundi-Noosa Road, near the Seib Road turnoff. The phone number is 5442 8057 and you can support them through Facebook at Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at Eumundi.

Award-winning wildlife centre founder still watches over her creation

WHEN Gill and Colin Brownhill started their wildlife centre in Eumundi, it was 10 acres of hilly bare paddock.

Now it's a lush, forested paradise for recovering animals.

Mr Brownhill has sadly passed, but Mrs Brownhill, an Order of Australia recipient for her wildlife work, still lives on the site to watch over her creation, and which she donated to the RSPCA in 2014.

"We would work 18-hour days to keep it going,” she said.

"We've been here such a long time. Colin and I worked our butts off getting it established.”

Their son helped plant the thousands of trees and erect the aviaries and hutches.

"At least they have a vet and nurses, and equipment now,” Mrs Brownhill said.

"And paid staff. We couldn't afford that either.”

Mrs Brownhill said she could not sell the property as it would end up being sub-divided, and the best option was for the RSPCA to take over the running.

The centre is the sole wildlife-only operation the RSPCA runs.

Mrs Brownhill may be a little frail these days, but a 1.5km walk around the property is not beyond her capabilities.

And she's as feisty as ever when it comes to protecting wildlife.

"They keep making roads to help people get from A to B two minutes quicker,” she said.

"They take the bends out, and when [a vehicle] hits an animal, they do more damage as they're travelling so much faster.

"We keep taking land out of their habitat, the poor old wildlife.

"And they get confined to smaller and smaller areas.”