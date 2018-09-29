Where does all the recycling go?

NOT A WASTE: Hand sorting at the Materials Recycling Facility at Nambour.

NOOSA News is proud to be partnering with Noosa Council in an effort to increase recycling and reduce waste in our beautiful community.

For the next few months, Noosa Council's Waste Education Team will be serving up a weekly dose of recycling news and information, and lots of tips and tricks on how to make little changes that result in a big difference.

One of the main questions the Waste Education Team is asked is: "What happens to the recycling we put in the recycling bin?”

All recyclable products that are placed in the yellow-top bins go straight to the Materials Recycling Facility at Nambour.

They are then sorted and separated into the different material types - such as paper, cardboard, plastic and glass - and sent on to be made into new products.

During the 2017/18 financial year, Noosa residents successfully diverted more than 7500 tonnes of recyclable

waste to the recovery facility.

Did you know that if you put your recycling in the general waste bin it will go to landfill and it won't be recycled?

Noosa residents can give themselves a pat on the back though!

Not one recycling truck has been sent to landfill due to contamination with general waste since January 2014.

Is recycling really worth it?

We say yes, because it uses much less energy to recycle products than it does to manufacture new ones and it conserves non-renewable resources for future generations.

A great example of this are aluminium cans. These can be recycled indefinitely! Making new cans from recycled aluminium requires only five per cent of the energy needed to make a new can from raw materials.

Did you know that 75 per cent of aluminium ever produced is still in use today because of recycling?

For more information, go to www.noosa.qld.gov.au/ waste-recycling or find the Noosa Council recycling app - just search 'RecycleSmart' in the App Store.

Remember: Recycling is great but the best option is making choices that don't create waste in the first place: Avoid, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!

