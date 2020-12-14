Jobs galore as Guzman y Gomez opens more outlets

Guzman y Gomez has been opening a record amount of stores just before Christmas, and revealed where its next restaurants and jobs will be heading.

Guzman y Gomez has been opening a record amount of stores just before Christmas, and revealed where its next restaurants and jobs will be heading.

Guzman y Gomez has been opening a record amount of stores just before Christmas, and revealed where its next restaurants will be heading.

The popular casual Mexican fast food chain has just opened at Valley Metro in Brisbane and Frenchs Forest in NSW, but they are opening another four restaurants between now and Christmas, generating hundreds of jobs.

Already their four new drive thru restaurants have generated more than 350 new jobs in:

*Bligh Park, NSW, which is opening on December 18, with crew now in training

*Bethania, Queensland, opening Dec 15, with crew now in training

*Stafford, Queensland, which opened on December 10

*Kennington, Victoria, which opened on December 1

From January until March 2021, Guzman y Gomez will generate 400 jobs as they gear up to open in Mildura, Victoria, Bundall, Caloundra and Richlands in Queensland, Casula in NSW, Croyden in Victoria and Mt Barker in South Australia.

Guzman Y Gomez is opening in Caloundra, Queensland.

Guzman y Gomez CEO & Founder Steven Marks told News Corp they are currently looking for workers who can fill a number of positions including:

*Head Office Staff

*Superstar burrito rollers, taco makers and coffee masters

*Sales and food preparation

*Cooks

*Head Cooks

*Shift Leaders

*Assistant Restaurant Managers

*Restaurant Managers

*Experienced baristas

Mr Marks said existing stores and head office have also hired more than 750 new crew members and support staff to support Christmas and holiday peak periods.

But existing restaurants still hiring include:

NSW & ACT

Auburn

Broadway Shopping Centre

Castle Towers

Dee Why

Hamilton

Frenchs Forest

Manly Wharf

Narellan Town Centre

Newtown

Rhodes

Shellharbour

UNSW

Wollongong Central

Westfield Belconnen

Westfield Parramatta

Wintergarden

What the new OTR and Guzman y Gomez in Mildura will look like. Picture: OTR

QLD

Bethania

Bowen Hills Drive Thru

Eagle St Pier

Fortitude Valley

Stafford

University of Queensland

Upper Coomera Drive Thru

VIC

Fountain Gate

Kennington Drive Thru

Punt Road

South Yarra

Southbank

NT

Bakewell Drive Thru

Mr Marks said experiences isn't necessary to get a full-time, part-time or casual role with the Mexican chain.

"We are looking for people to join our team who share our love of food, share our values, our culture and have a certain type of GYG energy," he said,

"If you're looking for your first job while you're at school, you're an experienced barista, you love cooking or working in management roles in hospitality or retail, we're growing so we can't hire fast enough.

International student Miguel Reyes was able to secure a job at an OTR store where he is working in the Guzman y Gomez restaurant which means he can afford to continue to study in South Australia. Photographer Emma Brasier

"We're looking for people who love the GYG brand and will love our customers."

He said many who have applied have pivoted in their career during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During Covid we've hired an analyst who's crunching data for us, a former Police Officer has moved into a Culinary and Operations coach role and one of our Restaurant Managers has joined us from fine dining," he said.

"We put people first and if they're the right fit, we'll teach them the rest."

He said over and above everything, they are looking for workers with personality.

"Personality plus! We want people who have great personalities and want to be part of a brand they believe in," he said.

"Obviously previous experience in hospitality gives many people an advantage because they know what is involved in running kitchens and looking after guests, however, if you have the passion, positive attitude and willingness to learn, we can train you across the rest."

Originally published as Where Guzman y Gomez will open next in Queensland