Where has correct grammar gone?

LOOKING for something to do in the holidays?

Why not help educate the world - or at least those who live and work in Noosa Shire.

Stop our children from seeing poor grammar and spelling and help save what remains of the language by letting us know about any mis-spelt signs you see.

Especially if they've employed the dreaded misused possessive apostrophe.

That's where an apostrophe has been applied into a simple plural word.

Anecdotally, Noosa is in far better shape and not as infested as some of our neighbouring shires.

And some say that with much of our communication being on social media and with English often being taught phonetically, accurate spelling is less important today.

That's partly true, but unless a potential employer has similar lapses, it's not a great look on a CV.

We suspect you won't find an example as egregious as ours above, a triple-whammy sporting no less than three wrongly applied possessive apostrophes - but you can try.

Good hunting.

And if you come up with an even bigger example than this, send us a pic.