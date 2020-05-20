Where is our public health care certainty?

LNP candidate for Noosa James Blevin wants an assurance that Noosa Hospital will continue to treat public patients.

LNP candidate for Noosa James Blevin wants an assurance that Noosa Hospital will continue to treat public patients.

NOOSA needs the State Government to confirm the certainty regarding the future of public health services at Noosa Hospital.

According to LNP Noosa candidate James Blevin page 96 of the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service annual report, states the current agreement expires on June 30 this year.

“Our community deserves certainty around the future of the Noosa Hospital and I’m calling on the Palaszczuk Labor Government to come clean,” Mr Blevin said.

“The future of vital local health services is important and it’s only six weeks before the current contract expires.

“Noosa Hospital not only does a great job in terms of health care, but also provides employment for hundreds of local workers,” Mr Blevin said.

He said the LNP will “continue to fight for better local health care and work with private operators to improve patient care and reduce waiting lists”.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk has been distracted by integrity scandals with Jackie Trad, rather than providing certainty around the future of Noosa Hospital,” Mr Blevin said.

According to the annual report as of June 30 last year the SCHHS has contractual arrangements with Ramsay Health Care for public health services until the end of this financial year.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service’s Chief Executive, Adjunct Professor Naomi Dwyer said: “Through a partnership with Ramsay Health, Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service has provided high quality public care to the people of Noosa and surrounds for nearly 20 years.

“As previously announced, we are committed to continuing this successful partnership into the future.

“The community can be confident that high quality public health care will continue in their region through Noosa Hospital.

“We look forward to sharing more details about this in the near future,” Prof Dwyer said.

A valuation carried out in 2016 valued the hospital asset at $24 million.

https://www.sunshinecoastdaily.com.au/news/move-to-boost-hospital-with-5m-funding-agreement/3048853/