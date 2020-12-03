Where the State Budget dollars have been spent in Noosa

Munna Bridge is set for a traffic flow upgrade.

Munna Bridge is set for a traffic flow upgrade.

Noosa independent MP Sandy Bolton has given her tick of approval to the State Budget’s emphasis on funding capital works in Noosa and across the state.

“With the next budget literally only half a year away, we need to get cracking to get our projects to the ‘shovel ready’ stage so they can be considered,” she said.

At a glance: Budget’s big ticket spending

$2b worth of road upgrades for the Coast

Ms Bolton has drilled down in to the Budget detail to reveal the Noosa spend in the 2020–2021 fiscal year.

Tewantin’s Beckmans Rd and Cooroy Noosa Rd intersection ready for an upgrade.

Transport and Main Roads

$1.12 million of $4.46 million to construct active transport facilities at Noosa Pde, Munna Point Bridge to Garth Prowd Bridge

$998,000 of $9.81 million to construct a roundabout at Beckmans Rd and Cooroy – Noosa Rd

$103,000 of $838,000 for the Beckmans Rd business case

$199,000 of $965,000 to improve the Cooroy – Noosa Rd and Sivyers Rd intersection

$500,000 of $18 million to replace the Six Mile Creek #7 bridge

$45,000 of $180,000 to design and construct a shared path at Hilton Tce, Ivory Palms Resort to Gympie Tce

$15,000 of $120,000 for an active transport options analysis study, Noosa Heads to Peregian

$8,000 of $60,000 for an active transport options analysis study, Noosa Heads to Tewantin

$10,000 of $195,000 to install a pedestrian refuge at St Teresa’s Catholic College, Sea Eagle Dr

State Treasurer Cameron Dick handed down the budget.

Education

$500,000 to refurbish administration building at Noosa District State High School (Pomona Campus)

$50,000 for the adventure playground upgrade at Pomona State School

$250,000 for rectification work to outdoor learning area at Sunshine Beach State School

$410,000 allocated across eight schools for maintenance

$150,000 allocated across eight schools for minor works

Tourism, Innovation and Sport

Grant funding $10,000 as part of $100,000 over two years to Helitak Fire Fighting Equipment Pty Ltd towards an innovative idea: Black Hawk fire tank

Grant funding $25,000 as part of $75,000 over three years provided to Noosa Council towards the Ecosystem Organisation

Grant funding $50,000 as part of $75,000 over four years to The Powerhouse Hub Ltd towards business development support for regional female-headed start-ups

$1.5 million to enhance the existing Cooloola Great Walk with eco-accommodation and guided walks

$279,00 to upgrade four courts for continued expansion of Noosa District Netball

Local Government

23 local government projects funded through the COVID Works for Queensland and the 2020-21 Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package.