Where the Wild Things prowl

PAINTED human flesh is about to attract thousands of visitors to Cooroy this weekend and Tourism Minister Kate Jones sees plenty to like about this form of semi-naked ambition.

In her official welcome address to the Australian Body Art Festival 2018 - billed as "Australia's premier body painting event, which bring artists from across the country and overseas to create living artworks”, Ms Jones said her government was proud to support the event.

"The inaugural event proved a huge success last year,” she said.

"Visitors will be spoilt for choice with many colourful and vibrant art displays and performances on show. Events play an important role in showcasing a destination, driving visitation, fostering community pride and creating jobs for the local community.”

The festival, whose theme this year is Wild Things, is backed by Tourism and Events Queensland as part of the Destination Events Program and Ms Jones said: "I encourage you to explore the beautiful Sunshine Coast region”.

This event formerly known as the Australian Body Art Carnivale has gained a new lease of life since transferring across from Eumundi after the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce took the massive staging task on. The festival has relied on the marketing expertise of chamber president Danielle Taylor and the Firefly Solutions team who had already ran the event for six years.

Danielle said with an event as eclectic and inventive as this, it should come as no surprise that the Australian Body Art Carnival has a history as interesting as the art that it produces.

Eumundi was introduced to the world of body art by local body painter Ria Clauss, after she made the voyage to the 2007 World Body Art Festival in Austria. The idea blossomed, and over the years the festival has been nurtured by hundreds of passionate volunteers and grown into Australia's premier body art event.

There will be wearable art parades, plenty of exotic street performers and entertainment, while visitors are being encouraged to dress as their own spirit animal to add extra flavour to an already heady visual experience.

And apart from the hotly contested category judging, there will be a people's choice award.

The air-brushing of models opens to the public on tomorrow at 9.30am, along with the brush and sponge artistry. At 4pm there will be the official parade.

On Sunday the special effects art works opens to the public from 9am while final parade, awards and festival wrap up at 2.30pm.

Go to http://australianbodyart

.com.au/program-of-events for full details.

Peter Gardiner