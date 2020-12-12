Where to catch your free bus in Noosa today

The Noosa free loop bus proved a valuable addition to the free bus network.

The Noosa free loop bus proved a valuable addition to the free bus network.

Noosa’s free ride is back as of today and to back up the Noosa Council Christmas congestion buster there will be discounted ferry passes and dedicated ‘drop and go’ zones around the visitor hot spots.

After a disrupted year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic Noosa Council’s Go Noosa program is back until January 26 with the popular free loop bus and TransLink buses.

The loop bus according to council’s manager of transport innovation Adam Britton will depart the Noosa Heads bus terminal every 15 minutes in a clockwise loop along Noosa Dr, Weyba Rd, and Noosa Pde.

Even Santa is climbing aboard the Go Noosa new service called the loop bus.

It will also operate at night, half-hourly from 7pm to 11pm, an hour later than last year.

“Passengers can get on and off the bus at Noosa Heads bus station, temporary stops opposite The J and Weyba Road AFC grounds and at the TransLink stops at Williams St and Quamby Pl," Mr Britton said.

“We encourage people to make use of the 400 free carparking spaces at the Weyba Rd AFL grounds, which is our major park-and-ride location,” he said.

Go Noosa last Christmas holidays carried almost 250,000 people.

Traffic controllers will also be in place in the Hastings St area to help pedestrians cross busy roads and assist buses to get in and out of the traffic quickly.

Mayor Clare Stewart said having Noosa Ferries on board these holidays offered locals and visitors an alternative option to get around town at a discounted rate.

“It’s also another way to reduce the number of vehicles on our roads during the peak holiday season, which is what the Go Noosa program is all about,” Cr Stewart said.

The two-minute drop and go zones are located on Noosa Pde, Hastings St bus interchange and Noosa Dr.

For more information about Go Noosa visit noosa.qld.gov.au/go-noosa-holidays

Bus timetable information on TransLink routes 626, 627, 628, 629 & 632 is available at www.translink.com.au or call 13 12 30 anytime. For Noosa Ferry information visit www.noosaferry.com