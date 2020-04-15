Menu
Cheapest for unleaded E10 on Wednesday was Shell, Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville, where it came in under $1 a litre for the first time in a very long time.
Where to find the cheapest fuel in Noosa

Michele Sternberg
15th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
FUEL for less than $1 a litre in Noosa?

Yes, and you weren’t the only motorist doing a double-take along Eumundi Noosa Rd today where the Noosaville Shell was advertising unleaded E10 fuel at the low price of 99.9 cents a litre.

Elsewhere around Noosa, Noosaville and Tewantin, the standard price for E10 was 103.9.

Standard unleaded at Shell Noosaville was priced at 106.9, while diesel was 117.9.

Most service stations, including BP, Coles Express and BP at Tewantin and the Caltex, BP, 7-Eleven and Freedom Fuels at Noosaville, were selling unleaded for 105.9.

Noosa fuel prices post Easter long weekend 2020. Peregian Puma.
Further south at Peregian Beach, where prices are usually cheaper at the Puma, it was a slightly different story.

The price for unleaded was cheaper at 104.9, however diesel was slightly more expensive at 121.9, proving it pays to shop around.

