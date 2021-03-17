Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

Meatworks staff will be one sector of the public eligible for free COVID vaccines from Monday.

More than 200 clinics across the state will start offering COVID vaccines to the public starting Monday, despite a federal government move to send thousands of doses to Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered doses of the vaccines to be sent to PNG as the country struggles with a deadly outbreak.

Teys Meatworks staff in Logan, along with the elderly, vulnerable, health care workers and indigenous adults aged over 55 will be able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine at 18 clinics in and around Logan from Monday.

Residents aged over 70 will be eligible along with vulnerable populations, such as disabled adults, those with underlying medical conditions and indigenous and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 55.

Health care workers will also continue to be vaccinated.

People will need to provide proof of any medical conditions using their My Health record to show eligibility for vaccination.

A referral from a doctor or a declaration form can also be used as proof.

Teys workers or those front line health staff will need to provide proof of occupation to demonstrate eligibility.

It will be the first day people will be able to receive the vaccine at selected local GP clinics.

Those who are eligible will be able to book appointments online or via phone.

Those who are not yet eligible will be able to register interest so they can be notified when they are able to book.

General practice start dates for the vaccine will be staggered and dosage allocation will be dependent on availability.

Forde MP Bert van Manen said the controlled and sequenced commencement ensured an efficient and equitable distribution of vaccines across the country.

"It also ensures that as many individuals as possible … are able to receive the vaccine from their own doctor," he said.

"I hope everyone will access the vaccine once they are eligible. We've been on this pandemic journey for a year now and the vaccination program is the key to putting it well and truly behind us."

ALL QUEENSLAND COVID VACCINATION CENTRES

Myhealth Yarrabilba Medical Centre Yarrabilba 4207

Yeronga Medical Centre Yeronga 4104

Main Street Medical Centre Pialba 4655

Ochre Health Medical Centre Wyalla Wyalla 4350

Better Health on Buderim Buderim 4556

Grace Family Practice & Skin Care Bargara 4670

Quacks @ Bamford Lane Kirwan 4817

Birkdale Medical Birkdale 4159

Parkinson Plaza medical centre Parkinson 4115

Mudgeeraba General Practice Mudgeeraba 4213

Hinchinbrook Health Care Ingham 4850

Baywest Medical Centre Wynnum West 4178

Beaudesert Medical Centre Beaudesert 4285

Edmonton Family Medical Centre Edmonton 4869

Chancellor Park Family Medical Practice Sippy Downs 4556

Bunya Pines Family Practice Kingaroy 4610

CQ Medicentre Rockhampton 4700

Bertha Street Medical and Dental Centre Caboolture 4510

SmartClinics Walton Bridge The Gap 4061

Golden Beach Medical Centre Golden Beach 4551

Moreton Bay Medical Centre Kippa Ring 4021

Grange Road Medical Services Eastern Heights 4305

Alice Street Medical Centre Atherton 4883

Healthy Family Clinic Little Mountain 4551

Townsville & Suburban Medical Practice Cranbrook 4814

Gracemere Medical Centre Gracemere 4702

Family Practice at Ayr Ayr 4807

Carina Medical and Specialist Centre Carina 4152

Currimundi Family Doctors Currimundi 4551

Family Practice at Sugarland Avoca 4670

Hinterland Medical Centre Nerang 4211

Coombabah Family Practice Coombabah 4216

Torquay Doctors Torquay 4655

Castle Hill Medical Centre Murrumba Downs 4503

Geebung Medical Clinic Geebung 4034

Ann St Family Medicine Nambour 4560

Telegraph Road Clinic Bracken Ridge 4017

Fairfield Central Medical Practice Idalia 4811

Grace Medical Skin and Vein Centre Bundaberg East 4670

Labrador Park Medical Centre Labrador 4215

Eckersley Medical Centre Buderim 4556

Wellers Hill Medical Centre Wellers Hill 4121

Walloon Medical Centre Walloon 4306

Horizon Aveo Medical Centre Durack 4077

Middle Ridge Family Practice Middle Ridge 4350

Nambour Clinic Family Medicine Nambour 4560

Primary Care Medical Clinic Urraween 4655

Eli Waters Medical Centre Eli Waters 4655

Mermaid Junction Medical Centre Mermaid Waters 4218

Drayton Medical Centre Drayton 4350

Tewantin Medical Centre Tewantin 4565

Rankin Street Medical Innisfail 4860

Health on Central Andergrove 4740

Doctors at Goldfields Plaza Gympie 4570

Ningi Doctors Ningi 4511

Little Mountain Medical Little Mountain 4551

Myhealth Burleigh Waters Burleigh Waters 4220

Ferny Grove Family Practice Ferny Grove 4055

Sunnybank Hills medical centre Sunnybank Hills 4109

Worongary Medical Centre Worongary 4213

Texas Family Medical Centre Texas 4385

Medicross Coomera Upper Coomera 4209

Manly Clinic Wynnum 4178

Myhealth South East Skin and Medical Yarrabilba 4207

Balance! Edmonton Family Practice Edmonton 4869

Cleveland Central Medical Centre Cleveland 4163

The Family Doctor Cairns Manoora 4870

Bardon Rainworth Medical Centre Bardon 4065

The Range Medical Centre Rangeville 4350

Ascot medical Centre Ascot 4011

Urangan Medical Practice Urangan 4655

Runaway Bay Doctors Surgery Runaway Bay 4216

Point Medical Clinic Kangaroo Point 4169

Southside Medical Centre Gympie Southside 4570

Yeppoon Medical Centre Yeppoon 4703

Algester Star Doctors Algester 4115

Ashmore City Medical Centre Ashmore 4214

Redlands clinic Cleveland 4163

Main Street Medical Lowood 4311

Toogood Road Family Medical Centre Woree 4868

Victoria Point Surgery Victoria Point 4165

Mansfield Family Practice Mansfield 4122

Cairns West Medical Centre Manunda 4870

Medicross Rothwell Rothwell 4022

Biloela Medical Centre Biloela 4715

Burpengary Doctors Burpengary 4505

Mundingburra Medical Centre Mundingburra 4812

Tyack Health Manly West 4179

Harbourtown Medical Centre Arundel 4214

Doctors @ Nerang Nerang 4211

Townsville Family Medical Centre Currajong 4812

Morayfield 7 Day Medical Centre Morayfield 4506

Blue water Medical Practice Purono Park 4818

Doctors @ Regents Park Regents park 4118

Goodna Family Medical Centre Goodna 4300

Medicine on Second Maroochydore 4558

Robina Town Medical Centre Robina 4226

Gold Coast Medical Precinct Varsity Lakes 4227

Westridge Medical Kearneys Spring 4350

Forest Lake General Practice Forest Lake 4078

Keperra Family Practice Keperra 4054

Coorparoo Clinic Coorparoo 4151

Mandalay Medical Centre Berserker 4701

Mooloolaba Family Medicine Mooloolaba 4557

Brygon Medical Centre Upper Coomera 4209

Carindale Medical Clinic Carindale 4152

Gympie Road Medical Centre Lawnton. 4501

Lutwyche Family Practice Lutwyche 4030

Bribie Doctors Bongaree 4507

Highfields and District Medical Centre Highfields 4352

Woodford Family Medical Centre Woodford 4514

Total Health Medical Centre Yeppoon 4703

Maranoa Medical Centre Roma 4455

Sandgate Doctors Sandgate 4017 4017

Bray Park Medical Practice Bray Park 4500

Excelsior Medical Centre Southside 4570

Beerwah Surgery Beerwah 4519

JCU Health Douglas 4814

Bribie Doctors Surfside Woorim 4507

Banyo Clinic Banyo 4014

Merthyr 7 Day Medical Centre New Farm 4005

Riverway Medical Centre Kirwan 4817

Gin Gin Family Medical Centre Gin Gin 4671

SmartClinics Taigum Taigum 4018

Smithfield Central Doctors Smithfield 4878

Smart clinics Deception Bay Deception Bay 4508

Graceville Medical Graceville 4075

Riverlink Medical & Dental Centre North Ipswich 4305

Mt Sheridan Medical Practice MT SHERIDAN 4868

Myhealth Sunnybank Sunnybank 4109 4109

Atherton Clinic Atherton 4883

Brookside Family Clinic Mitchelton 4053

Eight Mile Plains Doctors Eight Mile Plains 4113

Smart clinics Clayfield Clayfield 4011

Mt Warren Park Medical Centre Mt Warren Park 4207

UMC Caboolture Caboolture 4510

Tugun Family Medicine Tugun 4224

Inala Primary Care (IPC) Inala 4077

Family Practice at Kallangur Kallangur 4503

Camp Hill Healthcare Camp Hill 4152

Kilcoy Medical Centre Kilcoy 4515

Plaza Medical Mackay Mackay 4740

Galleon Way Medical Centre Currumbin Waters 4223

Paradise Point Surgery Paradise Point 4216

South Side Medical Mackay 4740

Aspire Medical Centre Bundaberg South 4670

Barrier Reef medical Centre Cairns North 4870

Prime Health Family Medical Centre Palm Beach 4221

Myhealth Toowong Toowong 4066

Beachmere Medical Centre Beachmere 4510

Sunnybank Hills Family Practice Sunnybank Hills 4109

Caboolture Super Clinic Caboolture 4510

RFDS Charleville Base Charleville 4470

Mount Archer Medical Centre Frenchville 4701

Nanango Medical Centre Nanango 4614

Bethania Surgery Bethania 4205

Gladstone Medical Centre Gladstone 4680

Warner Health Warner 4500

Amtan Medical Reedy Creek Reedy Creek 4227

Avenues Family Medical Centre Kirwan 4817

McDowall Village Medical Practice McDowall 4053

RFDS Mount Isa Mount Isa 4825

The Lockyer Doctors Gatton 4343

Bli Bli Clinic Bli Bli 4560

Paradise Point Family Medical Centre Paradise Point 4216

Brassall Clinic Brassall 4305

Townsville Central Medical Practice Townsville City 4810

Toowoomba Medical Centre Harristown 4350

West Bundaberg Medical Centre Bundaberg West 4670

Fiveways Surgery Taringa 4068

Doctors at Australia Fair Southport 4215

Warner Family Medical Practice Warner 4500

Mooloolaba Family Clinic Mooloolaba 4557

Clontarf Bridge Medical Centre Clontarf 4019

Nambour Medical Centre Nambour 4560

Manly Village Medical Manly 4179

Childers Medical Centre Childers 4660

Goondiwindi Medical Centre Goondiwindi 4390

Roma Clinic Roma 4455

Yeppoon Family Practice Yeppoon 4703

Omega Health Medical Centre Manunda 4870

Fitzgibbon Family Practice Fitzgibbon 4018

Pittsworth Medical Centre Pittsworth 4356

Welsby Parade Medical Centre Bongaree 4507

Winston Glades Family Practice Raceview 4305

Redbank Plaza Medical Redbank 4301

Tully Medical Centre Tully 4854

Coolangatta Medical Centre Coolangatta 4225

Carseldine family Clinic Carseldine 4034

Shailer Park Medical Centre Cornubia 4130

Bellbowrie medical centre Bellbowrie 4070

Yandina Medical Clinic Yandina 4561

Top Health Doctors (West End Branch) West End 4101

Northern Beaches GP Superclinic Deeragun 4818

The Pines Family Practice Elanora 4221

Eastside Medical Centre Bundaberg- East 4670

Myhealth Ashmore Ashmore 4214

Kuraby Station Surgery Kuraby 4112

Woody Point Medical Centre Woody Point 4019

Beaudesert Road Surgery Moorooka 4105

Thornlands Surgery Thornlands 4164

Awal Medical Centre Sarina 4737

Myall Medical Practice Dalby 4405

Olsen Ave Medical Centre Labrador 4215

Beach Medical Clinic Margate 4019

Wilsonton Medical Centre Wilsonton 4350

Pacific Pines Medical Centre Pacific Pines 4211

Morningside General Practice Clinic Morningside 4170

Northpoint Medical Toowoomba 4350

Ochre Health Medical Centre Oakey Oakey 4401

Station Road Medical Centre Booval 4304

The Lockyer Doctors Plainland 4341

Leichhardt House Centenary Heights 4350

My Doctors Clinic Surfers Paradise 4217

Originally published as Where to get jab in QLD: 200 clinics to start vaccine