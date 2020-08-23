Where to get tested for COVID-19 on Sunshine Coast

The Sunny St respiratory clinic in Noosa is one of more than 20 COVID-19 testing locations on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Contributed

There are 21 locations on the Sunshine Coast where you and your family can be tested for coronavirus. Here's how to find them.

To date on the Sunshine Coast, more than 6400 self-quarantine notices have been issued to people in this region, of which 55 are active.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said as of Sunday morning, 6675 people had been tested in past 24 hours.

It comes as the region had two people flown to its major hospital at Birtinya after testing positive to the virus while on a cargo ship off Mackay.

Queensland Health said the pair were in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital and posed no risk to the community.

To help combat the spread of the virus, a new campaign which encourages people experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms has been launched to easily show them where to get tested.

Local primary health organisation, Sunshine Coast PHN, is using targeted online advertising to connect visitors to the region to nearby clinics who are testing for COVID-19.

It allows people to find a general practitioner nearest to them, and to make a self-assessment using a symptom checker.

The PHN's senior manager for primary health care Robb Major said the advertisements were being shown to those inside a virtual perimeter, meaning residents as well as visitors would also likely see the information as they browsed the internet while on the Coast.

"We are running these ads on the top-100 websites as well as on Facebook, so if you're looking online while you're at the beach or in the hinterland, there's a good chance you'll have the ad appear on your news feed," Mr Major said.

"The ads link back to the PHN's COVID-19 'get tested' web page, which focuses on three simple objectives: finding a testing location near you, finding a doctor near you, and checking your symptoms.

"The Sunshine Coast is a popular destination, so it's important that facilities are not only available for people who may not have a regular local doctor, but are easy to find."

Testing for COVID-19 is currently available at respiratory clinics, funded by the Commonwealth and run by local health practitioners, and at fever clinics set up by the Hospital and Health Service.

Some pathology providers are also equipped to test for the virus.

Noosa mayor Clare Stewart said it was vital that people visiting the region on holidays were aware of the options available to them.