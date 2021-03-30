Where to get tested for Covid on Sunshine Coast and Noosa
Sunshine Coast residents have been encouraged to come forward and be tested for COVID-19 as health authorities scramble to control the spread of two Brisbane clusters.
The state recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, confirmed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Tuesday morning's press conference.
Six of the new cases were locally acquired, two were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine and two other cases which are under investigation, chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said.
There have been more than 14,500 tests in past 24 hours.
Brisbane has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot which sparked a 72-hour lockdown for Brisbane, Logan, Redlands, Ipswich and Moreton Bay.
What Brisbane's lockdown means for the Sunshine Coast
Where you must wear a mask on Coast for next three days
Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 on the Sunshine Coast
Medlab - Beerwah - Address: SE 4, 72 Simpson St, Beerwah, 4519
Sullivan Nicolaides - Landsborough - Address: 5 Maleny St, Landsborough, 4550
4Cyte - Landsborough Covid Clinic - Address: 27 Maleny Street Landsborough Qld
Sullivan Nicolaides - Caloundra - Address: Shop 3, 75 Bowman Rd, Caloundra, 4551
Sullivan Nicolaides - Caloundra - Address: 45-47 Minchinton St, Caloundra, 4551
Minor Injury and Illness Clinic (Caloundra) - Address: West Terrace, Caloundra, 4551
4Cyte - Moffat Beach - Covid clinic - Address: 13 Buccleugh Street, Moffat Beach
Ochre Health Sippy Downs Respiratory Clinic - Address: 9 Ochre Way, Sippy Downs, 4556
Sullivan Nicolaides - Coolum Address: 21 Birtwill St, Coolum, 4573
Sullivan Nicolaides - Mudjimba - Address: Shop 2, 673 David Low Way, Mudjimba, 4564
QML - Buderim - Address: 186 Wises Road, Buderim, 4556
Sullivan Nicolaides - Buderim - Address: Suite 4, 62-64 King St, Buderim, 4556
4Cyte - Buderim - Covid clinic - Address: 54 Lavarack Crescent, Buderim
4Cyte - Maroochydore - Address: 20 Aragorn Street, Maroochydore, 4556
4cyte - Nambour - Address: 77 Coes Creek Road, Nambour, 4560
Sullivan Nicolaides - Nambour - Address: Level 1, 15 Ann St, Nambour, 4560
Nambour General Hospital - Address: Hospital Road, Nambour, 4560
Sullivan Nicolaides - Peregian Beach - Address: Shop 2, 2 Heron St, Peregian Beach, 4573
4Cyte - Tewantin - Address: 22b Doonella St, Tewantin, 4556
Sunny Street mobile respiratory clinic - Address: 14 Earl Street, Tewantin, 4565
Sullivan Nicolaides - Noosaville - Address: Shop 101B, 90 Goodchap St, Noosaville, 4566
*The list available on Queensland Health's website