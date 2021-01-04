Menu
Drive through coronavirus tests being rolled out at Caloundra. Photo: John McCutcheon
Health

Where to get tested for COVID on the Sunshine Coast

Matty Holdsworth
4th Jan 2021 10:20 AM
Sunshine Coast residents who travelled to Victoria prior to Christmas have been urged to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine at home.

New restrictions came into effect from 1am on Monday morning to restrict anyone who had been in Victoria since December 21 from entering vulnerable facilities.

Queensland’s chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said the restrictions would apply to aged care facilities, hospitals, disability accommodation and correctional facilities.

Five new Qld cases as huge waits prompt testing changes

‘Absolutely crazy’: Calls rejected in scramble for tests

“We’re responding quickly to protect people in these facilities by restricting any visitors who have been in high-risk locations so we can keep them as safe as possible,” Dr Young said.

“We’ve done this right through the pandemic, as have other jurisdictions.”

Anyone currently in Queensland who has been in Victoria since December 21 were advised to get tested immediately and quarantine at home or their accommodation until they receive a negative result.

Dr Young continued to urge Queenslanders to reconsider their need to travel to Victoria and New South Wales.

“We have not declared hot spots in Victoria or in other areas of New South Wales outside of Greater Sydney – so right now, people can move freely between states,” she said.

“But it’s really important the community understands that decisions may need to be made quickly to protect Queenslanders.

“Please reconsider your need to travel to these states if it’s not urgent, and if you do go, be prepared if border changes occur.”

Where to get tested on the Sunshine Coast

Coolum Beach: Sullivan Nicolaides at: 21 Birtwill St, Coolum

Mudjimba: Sullivan Nicolaides. Shop 2, 673 David Low Way, Mudjimba

Nambour: Sullivan Nicolaides. Level 1, 15 Ann St, Nambour

Nambour: Nambour General Hospital

Buderim: Sullivan Nicolaides. Suite 4, 62-64 King St, Buderim.

Buddina: Sullivan Nicolaides. 70 Nicklin Way, Buddina.

Birtinya. Sunshine Coast University Hospital. 6 Doherty St, Birtinya.

Caloundra. 45-47 Minchinton St, Caloundra.

Caloundra. Shop 3, 75 Bowman Rd, Caloundra

Caloundra. Minor injury and Illness Clinic. 2 West Terrace, Caloundra

Peregian Beach. Sullivan Nicolaides: Shop 2, 2 Heron St, Peregian Beach

Noosaville. Sullivan Nicolaides. Shop 101B, 90 Goodchap St, Noosaville

Tewantin. Sullivan Nicolaides. Shop 16, 91 Poinciana Ave, Tewantin

Landsborough. Sullivan Nicolaides. 5 Maleny St, Landsborough

Beerwah. Medlab Pathology. SE 4, 72 Simpson St, Beerwah

