Where to get Uber Eats in Noosa

Paradise Arcade are one of the Noosa restaurants now part of Uber Eats after it launched in the region on Wednesday. Caitlin Zerafa

IT WAS an exciting week for food lovers as Uber Eats announced their launch in Noosa on Wednesday.

Now at the touch of a button people can order food from a selection of Noosa's restaurants and cafes and have them delivered to an address within a selected area.

But which delicious eateries can you order from, you ask?

Currently 23 restaurants are partnered with Uber Eats with another eight to join up in the next two weeks (see the full list below).

Paradise Arcade in Noosa Junction was one of the first to sign up and owner Colin Benge is looking forward to what it will bring to the dining scene.

"People will be able to order food and have it delivered any time of day,” he said.

"We already have a lot of locals that tend to do take away and for tourists jumping on their phones it will be a great checkpoint.”

Uber Eats is available for delivery from 10am to 10pm seven days a week and to celebrate the launch, Uber is offering $10 off first orders for all new customers in Noosa.

To redeem, enter the promo code NOOSAEATS at checkout before December 1, 2018.

HOW TO ORDER

1. Download the Uber Eats app from the App Store or Google Play. You can sign in using your Uber account or sign up to create a new one.

2. Include your delivery address - add your home, work or any other address you'd like.

3. Browse local restaurants - search for your favourite meal or try something new.

4. Check out with a tap - pay with your card on file.

5. Get $10 off your first order - simply enter the promo code NOOSAEATS (valid until 01/12/18).

6. Track your order - watch as your order gets picked up and delivered to you.

7. Rate your food and delivery.

Noosa restaurants active on Uber Eats app:

Fratellini

Magic of India

Krung Thep Thai Restaurant

Sirocco Noosa

Italian Marina

Lazy River Bar & Bistro

Boardwalk Bistro on Hastings

Raj Indian Restaurant

Red Rooster (Noosaville)

Pasta Pronto Noosa Junction

Pizza Capers (Noosa)

Little Sister

Village Bicycle

Curry Junction Cafe & Indian Restaurant

South Indian Restaurant

Off The Hook

Larder and Baked

Paradise Arcade

Bombetta

IzzyChai Modern Asian Cuisine

Subway Noosa

Eddie Cheeba's

Izakaya Noosa

List of restaurants that will be available within the next two weeks:

El Capitano

Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co. - Noosa Heads

Cafe Le Monde

Sushi Yah-Man

Sushi Monster

Cinque Terre

Tanglewood Organic Sourdough Bakery

Coconut Head Superfood Bar