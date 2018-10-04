Where to get Uber Eats in Noosa
IT WAS an exciting week for food lovers as Uber Eats announced their launch in Noosa on Wednesday.
Now at the touch of a button people can order food from a selection of Noosa's restaurants and cafes and have them delivered to an address within a selected area.
But which delicious eateries can you order from, you ask?
Currently 23 restaurants are partnered with Uber Eats with another eight to join up in the next two weeks (see the full list below).
Paradise Arcade in Noosa Junction was one of the first to sign up and owner Colin Benge is looking forward to what it will bring to the dining scene.
"People will be able to order food and have it delivered any time of day,” he said.
"We already have a lot of locals that tend to do take away and for tourists jumping on their phones it will be a great checkpoint.”
Uber Eats is available for delivery from 10am to 10pm seven days a week and to celebrate the launch, Uber is offering $10 off first orders for all new customers in Noosa.
To redeem, enter the promo code NOOSAEATS at checkout before December 1, 2018.
HOW TO ORDER
1. Download the Uber Eats app from the App Store or Google Play. You can sign in using your Uber account or sign up to create a new one.
2. Include your delivery address - add your home, work or any other address you'd like.
3. Browse local restaurants - search for your favourite meal or try something new.
4. Check out with a tap - pay with your card on file.
5. Get $10 off your first order - simply enter the promo code NOOSAEATS (valid until 01/12/18).
6. Track your order - watch as your order gets picked up and delivered to you.
7. Rate your food and delivery.
Noosa restaurants active on Uber Eats app:
Fratellini
Magic of India
Krung Thep Thai Restaurant
Sirocco Noosa
Italian Marina
Lazy River Bar & Bistro
Boardwalk Bistro on Hastings
Raj Indian Restaurant
Red Rooster (Noosaville)
Pasta Pronto Noosa Junction
Pizza Capers (Noosa)
Little Sister
Village Bicycle
Curry Junction Cafe & Indian Restaurant
South Indian Restaurant
Off The Hook
Larder and Baked
Paradise Arcade
Bombetta
IzzyChai Modern Asian Cuisine
Subway Noosa
Eddie Cheeba's
Izakaya Noosa
List of restaurants that will be available within the next two weeks:
El Capitano
Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co. - Noosa Heads
Cafe Le Monde
Sushi Yah-Man
Sushi Monster
Cinque Terre
Tanglewood Organic Sourdough Bakery
Coconut Head Superfood Bar