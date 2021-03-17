Where to get your COVID-19 jab on the Sunshine Coast
The AstraZenica vaccination will be rolled out at more than 20 general practices across the Sunshine Coast, Caboolture and Gympie regions on Monday.
It’s part of the 1B rollout for residents aged over 70, those in healthcare, people with chronic medical conditions, those with a disability, Aboriginal people aged over 55 and workers in defence, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing.
Coast residents will have access to 17 centres from Noosa to Caloundra while three centres will be available in Gympie and Cooloola Cove.
Caboolture will have three clinics and Woodford will have one.
It’s understood GPs will be able to deliver about 50 jabs per week and the Federal Government plans to quadruple the number of national clinics by the end of April.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said 1100 centres around the country would be able to deliver the vaccine by Monday.
“No-one will miss out, whether they live in a city or country town or a very remote area,” Mr Hunt said.
The number of GP practices able to deliver vaccines will progressively expand to more than 4000 by the end of April.
Queensland Health say more than 1200 people have received the Pfizer jab at Sunshine Coast University Hospital, part of the 1A rollout.
Below is a list of where you can make a booking to receive a COVID-19 jab.
Better Health Buderim
Chancellor Park Family Medical Practice at Sippy Downs
Golden Beach Medical Centre
Health Family Clinic at Little Mountain
Currimundi Family Doctors
Ann St Family Medicine at Nambour
Eckersley Medical Centre at Buderim
Nambour Clinic Family Medicine – Nambour
Tewantin Medical Centre – Tewantin
Little Mountain Medical
Ochre Medical Centre Sippy Downs
Medicine on Second Maroochydore
Mooloolaba Family Medical
Bli Bli Clinic
Mooloolaba Family Clinic
Nambour Medical Centre
Beerwah Surgery
UMC Caboolture
Caboolture Super Clinic
Bertha Street Medical and Dental Centre Caboolture
Woodford Family Medical Centre
Doctors at Goldfields Plaza at Gympie
Southside Medical Centre Gympie
Cooloola Coast General Practice Cooloola Cove
