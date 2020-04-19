Where to go for a COVID-19 test in Noosa

WANT A TEST? Make an appointment with your doctor if you feel unwell and believe you may have coronavirus. Photographer Emma Brasier/AAP

ARE you feeling unwell with a fever and worried you might have coronavirus?

Go to your doctor immediately – that is your first point of contact, according to Queensland Health advice.

But before your appointment, call ahead and tell them about your symptoms and recent travel so they can prepare for your visit.

If you are unwell and haven’t been overseas or in contact with a confirmed case, you may not be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to guidelines issued by Queensland Health. However, your doctor will make this assessment based on your symptoms and things like where you live or work.

In the meantime, isolate yourself.

It can take a couple of days for the test results to be returned.

If your symptoms are serious you will be admitted to hospital isolated from other patients to prevent further spread of the virus.

Noosa residents would be transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital where a special treatment area has been established.

If your doctor says you are well enough to return home while you are waiting for your test results:

remain in your home and do not attend work or school

wash your hands often with soap and water

cough into your elbow

avoid cooking for or caring for other members of your household, and

wear a mask (provided by your doctor) if close contact with other people is unavoidable.

Public Health officers will make contact with you each day to check on your condition and provide you with a phone number to contact if you have questions.

Your family and other close contacts do not need to remain isolated unless they develop symptoms. If they develop symptoms, they must return home and contact the Public Health Unit.

If you test positive:

You must remain in your home or accommodation until Public Health officers advise that it is safe to return to normal activities. This will normally be one day after your symptoms end.

If your condition deteriorates, seek medical attention:

Notify the Public Health officers managing your care by calling the number provided to you

Follow the direction of the Public Health officers who may advise you to go to a doctor’s surgery or a hospital

Call ahead to a doctor or hospital and inform them that you are a confirmed case of COVID-19

Put on the mask provided to you if you need to leave the house

When you arrive at the doctor’s surgery or hospital, tell them that you are a confirmed case of COVID-19.

If you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath:

Call triple-0 and request an ambulance

Inform the ambulance officers that you are a confirmed case of COVID-19.

People who you have had contact with including family members and people you live with will need to isolate themselves for 14 days since their last contact with you.

How can we help prevent the spread of coronavirus?

Practising good hand and cough hygiene is the best defence against most viruses.

