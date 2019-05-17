Where to make election mark
VOTING on Saturday opens 8am and closes 6pm.
Fairfax voting
Fairfax booths include Coolum Beach Uniting Church Hall, Coolum State School, Peregian Springs State School, Eumundi State School.
Wide Bay voting
Voting booths for Wide Bay include Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Noosaville Baptist Church, Noosa Christian Outreach Centre, Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, Cooran State School, Cooroy Memorial Hall, Federal State School, Kin Kin State School, Peregian Beach Kindy, Pomona School of Arts, Noosaville and Tewantin schools and Tinbeerwah Hall.