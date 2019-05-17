Menu
Noosa voters who have not pre-polled are ready to make their mark on Saturday.
Where to make election mark

17th May 2019 10:00 AM

VOTING on Saturday opens 8am and closes 6pm.

Fairfax voting

Fairfax booths include Coolum Beach Uniting Church Hall, Coolum State School, Peregian Springs State School, Eumundi State School.

Wide Bay voting

Voting booths for Wide Bay include Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Noosaville Baptist Church, Noosa Christian Outreach Centre, Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, Cooran State School, Cooroy Memorial Hall, Federal State School, Kin Kin State School, Peregian Beach Kindy, Pomona School of Arts, Noosaville and Tewantin schools and Tinbeerwah Hall.

