Where to vote in the Noosa region this election
If you’re heading out to vote this Saturday, March 28, here’s where to find a polling booth in the region:
Noosa Council
Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, Boreen Point
Cooran State School
Noosa District State High School
Federal State School
Kin Kin State School
Sunshine Beach State School
Noosa Baptist Church, Noosaville
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten
Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall
Tewantin State School
Tinbeerwah Hall
Sunshine Coast Council Division 8
Coolum State School
Coolum Beach Uniting Church
Sunshine Coast Council Division 9
Coolum State School
Coolum Beach Uniting Church
Eumundi State School
Peregian Springs State School
Yandina School of Arts Hall