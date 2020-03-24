Menu
Polling booths for the Queensland state election will be open this weekend, but with social distancing measures in place.
Where to vote in the Noosa region this election

Michele Sternberg
24th Mar 2020 5:00 PM

If you’re heading out to vote this Saturday, March 28, here’s where to find a polling booth in the region:

Noosa Council

Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, Boreen Point

Cooran State School

Noosa District State High School

Federal State School

Kin Kin State School

Sunshine Beach State School

Noosa Baptist Church, Noosaville

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten

Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall

Tewantin State School

Tinbeerwah Hall

Sunshine Coast Council Division 8

Coolum State School

Coolum Beach Uniting Church

Sunshine Coast Council Division 9

Coolum State School

Coolum Beach Uniting Church

Eumundi State School

Peregian Springs State School

Yandina School of Arts Hall

